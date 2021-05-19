Kings Mountain Casino job fair draws hundreds looking for work

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In just a few weeks a part of the new Kings Mountain Casino is scheduled to open but this week the focus is hiring the people to run it all.

Today lines of people with resumes in hand came to a job fair looking for employment at Cleveland Community College. Applicants like Glenda Jimson say it shows how desperate people are to find work. Jimson grew up in the area and says she’s applying for a finance position with better opportunities and more pay. She recently quit her job making $10 an hour.

“They want a job because they are here and they want to work for the casino and I am one of them. I hope I get a job too,” Jimson said.

It’s a similar scenario for Patrick O’Bryant who says it’s been tough finding a job. He was furloughed last May from a casino out of state because of covid and says he wants to bring his 12 years of experience to the casino.

“I recently received a letter which was yesterday saying that because of the current pandemic situation that they weren’t going to bring me back,” O’Bryant said. “Up until I was furloughed I’ve been employed for the last twenty years so being unemployed, I don’t know what to do. ”

As the job market slowly opens up. Some businesses are having a hard time finding people to work. Chuck Killroy is a consultant for the casino and he’s hoping a growing business with competitive pay and benefits like a 401k acts as incentives.

Right now the casino is looking to hire 200 hospitality employees with no experience needed for their prelaunch gaming facility in kings mountain.

“We’re hiring on the spot and we’re hoping to bring people on mid-June,” Kilroy said. “The part that I would recommend to anybody is it’s a chance to get in on the ground floor, it’s opportunities for the future.”

When the 17-acre site is finally finished. More than 3,000 jobs will be available. The two-day job fair is also Wednesday and starts at 8 a.m.