Have You Seen Him? Police are looking for missing Kings Mountain man

Kings Mountain

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Kings Mountain Police

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Kings Mountain Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man Tuesday.

Kings Mountain resident Keith Adams, 60, was last seen near 300 Crocker Road. He is described as Black, 6′ and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes, a white shirt, black socks, and black and red shoes. His left ear is pierced.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact officers at 704-734-0444.

