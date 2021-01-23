Catawbas finalize gaming compact, Cherokee Indians continue lawsuit

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new step in the casino project taking place in Kings Mountain has added more controversy between the Eastern Band Cherokee Indians and the Catawba Nations Tribe.

On Friday night, it was announced that Catawba Nation and the State of North Carolina signed a compact that would allow the state to share in revenues generated by the new Two Kings Casino Resort, which will be located in Kings Mountain.

“On behalf of the Catawba Nation, I sincerely thank Governor Roy Cooper and his team for

their thoughtful collaboration in creating this compact, which is the key step in bringing

economic benefits and thousands of jobs from our casino project to the citizens of North Carolina,” said Catawba Chief Bill Harris.

The agreement clears the way for the new casino to be built and construction can now begin. This comes just a week after a judge allowed an expedited hearing on whether the project would continue.

However, it didn’t take long for the Eastern Band Cherokee Indians, who own the only two casinos in North Carolina, to respond to the deal.

“The proposed Kings Mountain casino was born of an illegal act and has continued to swirl in controversy and unethical behavior,” Eastern Band Cherokee chief Sneed said. “It’s disappointing to hear that the Governor felt compelled to sign an agreement that furthers this scheme and threatens the integrity of Tribal gaming everywhere.

“But this compact changes nothing. We continue to believe the courts will affirm the illegality of this casino and when that happens, the Catawba agreement will be nothing more than a worthless piece of paper.”

The Cherokees have previously filed a lawsuit against the Department of Interior over the land that they say was a rushed approval process.

The Kings Mountain town council will be looking at a rezoning plan in the area around the casino that could bring more nearby development to the area surrounding the casino.

In the meantime, the Catawbas are looking forward to moving forward in the process.

In addition to creating revenue for the state of N.C., the casino will help fund a Catawba-backed education fund that will benefit environmental conservation, provide educational support for members of federal and state recognized tribes and support local communities.

“Kings Mountain will become a major economic engine in North Carolina,” Kings Mountain mayor Scott Neisler said. “We look forward to creating thousands of good jobs for our hardworking local people. We thank the Catawba Nation for extending their hand of partnership in making this dream a reality.”