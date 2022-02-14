A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kings Mountain, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Kings Mountain after a woman who was walking was struck and killed by a car.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. on Friday near 1100 York Road. 52-year-old Kings Mountain resident Kristy Huffman was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Huffman was walking and was struck by a vehicle that was being driven by Sarah Mead. Mead remained on the scene and this remains an active investigation.

Kings Mountain Fire and Police and Cleveland County EMS were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of charges and it is unclear at this time the exact set of events.