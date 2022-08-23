RALIEGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man said he stopped at a convenience store to get quarters for laundry when he tried his hand at a $5 scratch-off and won $250,000, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“I was in disbelief,” said 22-year-old Juan Garcia of Durham. “I kept seeing zeros.”

The HVAC installer and father to a six-month-old baby girl told lottery officials that he wants to put his winnings toward a house for his family.

“This is definitely a huge step toward our one-day dream home,” Garcia said.

Officials said he bought his winning Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham.

He collected his prize in Raleigh Monday, taking home $177,526 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

The NC Education Lottery said Mega Bucks Limited Edition debuted in August with five $250,000 prizes. Two top prizes remain to be claimed.