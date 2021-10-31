Walking For A Cause: Rowan-Cabarrus hosts ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event

KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over 260 people laced up their walking shoes and more than $43,000 was raised Saturday to put an end to Alzheimer’s disease.

Families united in their fight to find a cure for Alzheimer’s at the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rowan-Cabarrus.”

Every single flower represents a person’s struggle with a mind-robbing disease.

“There’s a lot of people who are affected, more than you realize,” said Jennifer Lambert, whose mom died of Alzheimer’s in 2018.

“She was very jovial and very happy, and we called her ‘Sweet Sue,” said Lambert.

Lambert’s mother, Sue Ritchie, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the last decade of her life.

“You start recognizing the things that happen, like when it got really bad, she forgot that I was her daughter,” said Lambert.

Lambert found support through the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Even when you talk to somebody, that’s such a big help and when you come and you feel that other people around are going through it and you can share, that’s kind of like your own therapy in a way,” said Lambert.

There is strength in numbers.

On Saturday, all of the participants took steps to put a stop to Alzheimer’s.

“We need a cure for it, it’s a terrible disease. We just need a cure for it and help everybody,” said Tammy Hart, a walk participant.

Team HARTfactor, 14-people strong, raised more than $2,500 and walked for the father and grandfather they lost to Alzheimer’s disease.

“It brought tears to everybody’s eyes. That was a very emotional thing,” said Phyllis Thompson, a member of Team HARTfactor.

Their purple flower is just one of so many who are no longer in the fight.

“She was just very brave, she put on a very brave face,” said Lambert of her mother.

‘Sweet Sue’ is cheering everyone on from Heaven.

“I try to keep in mind if she were here, she would be happy and she would be encouraging about it,” said Lambert.

‘Sweet Sue’ is always giving hope for a cure.