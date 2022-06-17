KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tree fell onto the roof of a Kannapolis Fire station as strong storms swept through the area Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Kannapolis Fire Department said the tree partially fell on Station 4 on Steward Avenue. No firetrucks were damaged.

Officials said the station was already in the beginning stages of a renovation. Those plans will continue after the storm damage is assessed.

Kannapolis Fire said firefighters and police responded to a number of calls across the city during Thursday’s storms, but no injuries and no major damage were reported.