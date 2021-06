KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Kannapolis police have arrested a suspect who was wanted for a string of break-ins at local schools, officers said on Wednesday.

Officers started investigating a number of schools in the city including a cosmetology school that had been broken in to.

An initial investigation identified Brian Gantt, 34, as the suspect and a search began.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces multiple charges including larceny charges and felony breaking and entering.