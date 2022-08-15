KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are conducting a death investigation in north Kannapolis Monday, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

The incident happened around noon on the 1000 block of East 10th Street near North Cannon Boulevard.

Officials say police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene for calls stating CPR was underway on a toddler.

Upon arrival, they found the child had no pulse and was not breathing; that toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an active investigation; this story will be updated as details are received.