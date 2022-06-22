KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a shooting near Fairview Street and South Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

Kannapolis Police received several 911 calls about a reported shooting in the area. Police and EMS arrived to the scene to find a victim shot. Medics tried to save the victim but they died from their injuries.

Investigators are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting. If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at (704) 920-4000.