KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nearly 650 customers are without power near Kannapolis Thursday morning due to damaged equipment, according to Duke Energy.
The power is out to 649 customers in the Lake Concord area, a Duke Energy outage map showed.
Officials said the outage was first reported around 3:03 a.m. Thursday and was caused by a vehicle damaging Duke Energy equipment.
The estimated time for the power to be restored is 1 p.m.