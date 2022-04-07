KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nearly 650 customers are without power near Kannapolis Thursday morning due to damaged equipment, according to Duke Energy.

The power is out to 649 customers in the Lake Concord area, a Duke Energy outage map showed.

Officials said the outage was first reported around 3:03 a.m. Thursday and was caused by a vehicle damaging Duke Energy equipment.

The estimated time for the power to be restored is 1 p.m.