Man dies in abandoned Kannapolis building fire Thursday afternoon

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One man is dead following a fire at an abandoned discount grocery store on the 800 block of Sumner Avenue.

According to investigators, firefighters found the unresponsive man, 41-year-old Christopher Casey, inside the building as they were trying to extinguish the fire. He was rescued from the building, but CPR attempts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Marshals and Kannapolis Police are investigating the cause of the fire.