KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office say a Kannapolis man and registered sex offender is facing additional charges after he solicited inappropriate images from a 15-year-old girl from West Virginia.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Michael Metts was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants from a four-month long investigation. The investigation began when Metts and an undercover Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office investigator began chatting on a social media site.

During the investigation, Metts was also found to be in contact with a 15-year-old female victim from West Virginia. Metts solicited inappropriate images from the teen and sent inappropriate images of himself to her.

West Virginia State Police became involved in the case and were able to locate and identify the victim, and forensically interview her in reference to the case.

Metts was back in contact with the undercover Cabarrus County investigator within weeks after getting out of jail on previous charges. He was on the registered sex offender registry for a 2022 conviction in Cabarrus County for soliciting a child by computer and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Metts now faces additional charges of banned online conduct by a high risk sex offender that endangers children, two counts of sex offender failure to notify of address change, and dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 18.

He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center under $140,000 bond. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are also assisting with the case for possible federal charges.