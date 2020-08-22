Kannapolis appoints new police chief

Kannapolis has named a new police chief.

Terry Spry will take over the department after previously serving as the interim chief following the retirement of Police Chief Woody Chavis in January. Spry joined the department in 1994 and has since worked as a patrol officer, criminal investigator, and supervisor, among other roles.

“Terry has strong ties to the community and his 25 years of experience will serve the City well,” said City Manager Mike Legg when Spry was initially appointed as interim chief.

Kannapolis PD is one of the only law enforcement agencies in the country that is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, according to the city.