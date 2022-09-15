KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Kannapolis firefighters hope a new system will help save lives by allowing firefighters to get to people faster in emergencies.

The program, called Community Connect, allows Kannapolis residents to enter personal information about their people, property, and pets. That way, if there’s an emergency, firefighters know who to look for and where to look for them.

“We’re going to always search a pattern that we always search, but if we know that a child is in a specific bedroom, we’re going to go there first,” said Kannapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Kirk Beard. “If they’re deaf, hard of hearing, blind, anything like that, all that information is helpful to us as we’re coming into your house for any type of emergency.”

An obvious concern is the safety of the system itself. With all that personal information in one central location, it begs the question about how easily people can access it.

“It’s assured to us that it’s as secure as your bank website is,” said Deputy Chief Beard. “It’s only available if we have an emergency at your home. We have to have an emergency; we have to be dispatched there to access the information.”

Kannapolis Fire reports they respond to about 10,000 fire and medical calls each year. Those calls would have been better served with information like this, according to Deputy Chief Beard.

“We say normally, fire doubles in size every minute. So when you are talking about minutes counting, it’s a tremendous help,” he said.

If you have a home or a business in an area serviced by Kannapolis Fire Department, you can enter information into Community Connect by clicking here.

The site is completely free, and users have an option to enter as much or as little information as they want. Fire officials recommend updating personal information every six months.