Kannapolis honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)— More than 100 people came out to Veterans Park in Kannapolis to honor the men and women who died while ensuring America’s freedom.

Harold Sechler, a World War II veteran, served in the Air Force. Sechler’s brother served in the army in the South Pacific.

“He came back, some of my friends did not,” Sechler said.

Veterans Park has an eternal flame and ring of honor to memorialize the Rowan and Cabaruss County residents who have fallen in the line of duty.

“Heroes don’t wear capes, they wear dog tags.”

Tim Jung came to the Memorial Day event to honor his family who served.

“My father served in the Merchant Marines. Just after World War II my Uncle Jim served in the U.S. Army. Uncle Sonny was a retired major in the Air Force,” Jung said.

But regardless of their background, everyone at the event was thankful for the freedoms the fallen men and women secured.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“The 11-year-old boy I spent time with doesn’t even remember his dad because he was so young when he was killed in Afghanistan. Memorial day is for people like them,” Congressman Richard Hudson said.

“My mind goes to a 19-year-old boy who just a few years ago was playing cowboys and Indians with cap guns, who is now huddled in a fox hole freezing to death in the line fighting in combat,” Regionald Forgayes, a Navy veteran, said.