(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Having a blast at the ballpark is fitting for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, people started lining up early, and the staff says it’s time to shine.

“We consider them family,” said Matt Millward, general manager for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. “But also, it’s probably a lot of people’s first experience here in the ballpark.”

COVID has slowed the crowd growth at Atrium Health Ballpark. The stadium was closed during the 2020 debut, and opening day of 2021 was still under COVID restrictions.

“We could only have about 2,500 people here,” added Millward. “Now it still was opening night, felt like opening night, but tonight with a packed house it’s kind of the true opening night.”

For many the small ballpark feel is where it’s at; closer to the players, and plenty of baseball gloves in the stands.

“I just like baseball,” said Connor Ferguson, who was attending the game with his father and brother. “I play baseball, so it’s a really cool sport.”

“They like getting autographs,” said Gary Tubbs, talking about his two boys. “Seeing all the new players, the young players, so it’s a lot of fun.”

No matter where you come from to watch the game the Cannon Ballers staff says expect to have a blast when you come to Kannapolis.

“That first year is a year to establish yourself, but you’ve got to learn, grow,” added Millward. “It takes time. So, this year we did a lot of planning, a lot of brainstorming and we’re excited to see it come to fruition.”