Kannapolis brewery’s holiday food drive will assist veterans

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A food drive is happening in Kannapolis that aims to feed veterans during the holidays amid the pandemic.

Armor Beer Company, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the City of Kannapolis have teamed up to collect nonperishable food items for vets and Stefan Perrine is a part of it. Service has always been his mission. It’s a reason he and another military veteran opened Old Armor Beer Company in Downtown Kannapolis.

It’s military themed and gives thousands of dollars annually to men and women who serve the country and community. “You’ve got to be there to support your veterans and first responders because they are doing a job that doesn’t pay well, sometimes you’re not popular.” Perrine said. “It’s that little bit of help that we can do to make them realize that they are not alone.”

Sponsors are asking people to drop off items at three locations ahead of the holidays. Canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, canned fruit, pork-n-beans, and pudding cups are needed most. Individually wrapped snack cakes and cookies are also a favorite and appreciated. “It’s something that brightens up their day especially right now they may be having a bit of an issue and somebody helping them out with their Thanksgiving might keep them going a little bit longer.” Perrine said. “I think that’s a huge thing for veterans because sometimes we come home and we feel like we did our job but no one really cares anymore.”

About 27,000 veterans live in Cabarrus and Rowan counties right now. 10,000 of them seek help from the county’s veteran services office. “Times are tough because of Covid,” Perrine said. “But sometimes it’s a little tougher on somebody else just keep that in mind that everyone could use a little help.”

You can drop off canned food items, in the carts at Kannapolis City Hall, at the ticket office at Atrium Health Ballpark or at Old Armor Beer Company by November 23, 2020.