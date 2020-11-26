Former Kannapolis fire chief, long-time firefighter dies

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Retired Fire Chief Rick Barnhardt, a 30-year veteran of the Kannapolis Fire Department, died Wednesday at home from natural causes, fire officials said.

Chief Barnhardt, who retired from the department last March, began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Royal Oaks Fire Department when he was 16 years old. Royal Oaks later became part of the Kannapolis Fire Department.

“Rick was a valued friend and work colleague. He was an integral part of our fire family and will be greatly missed,” said current Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff. During his career with the department he was important to our success as we transitioned from a volunteer staff to a paid staff, grew our stations and took on the responsibilities of medical first responders. We offer our sympathies to his wife, Kim, his children and extended family.”

He worked with the Salisbury Fire Department from 1992 to 1997 before being hired full time in Kannapolis.

Barnhardt was promoted to Captain in 2000, Battalion Chief in 2006, Division Chief in 2007 and then Fire Chief in 2019.

