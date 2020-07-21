22-year-old ‘impaired’ driver charged for fatally striking Kannapolis man

A 22-year-old woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly car accident that occurred in Kannapolis on Monday, police say.

Taylor Walczak, 22, faces multiple charges including being under the influence while operating a vehicle.

Kannapolis police say around 5 a.m. on Monday morning a pedestrian was crossing the street on Barr Road when he was struck. Concord resident Jeremiah Williams, 26, was identified as the victim. and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This remains an active investigation. Walczak’s first court appearance is on Thursday.

