NASCAR matriarch Martha Earnhardt, proud mother and grandmother, dies at 91

KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Martha Earnhardt, the mother of NASCAR legend Dale Sr., has died, the family announced Sunday on social media.

Dale Jr.’s grandmother speaks about his retirement

She was 91.

Fox 46 spoke with Martha, who the family says died on Christmas, in 2017 before her grandson, Dale Jr., retired.

“It just won’t seem right without an Earnhardt on the race track,” she said. “My husband started it and that’s how long we’ve been racing,” Martha explained.

Martha was married to Ralph Earnhardt for 25 years up until his death in 1973 at the age of 45. they had five children.

Martha lived in Kannapolis and the city released a statement on her passing.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Martha Earnhardt.

In addition to being the matriarch of a legendary racing family, she was a treasured member of our community. This was evidenced a few years ago when she was named the Kannapolis Christmas Parade Grand Marshal and thousands showed up to honor her.

If you dropped by her home you were always welcomed as if you were one of her family members that she loved so dearly. She would give you updates on all her children and their families and would want to ensure all was well with you.

On behalf of the City of Kannapolis, we offer our deepest condolences to her family. She will be greatly missed.