Downtown Kannapolis ready to welcome baseball back after year-long delay

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Downtown Kannapolis has been transformed over the past 4 years and now the city is ready to bring baseball back. A brand new ballpark has been sitting quietly for more than a year now, ready to host a baseball game for the newly named Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.



Atrium Health Ballpark was ready to host a game last April until COVID-19 canceled the Cannon Ballers season.

“I would say it was a disappointment, especially for our staff because we have been working months and months on this just to get to that point of opening day and then literally a month before it’s taken away from you,” said Cannon Ballers General Manager, Matt Millward.

The ball field has not been sitting completely empty; the area is considered a public park, so gates are open nearly every day of the year.

“It’s actually .3 miles to go all the way around the ballpark,” said Millward.

There are parts of the park people haven’t seen yet, like the state of the art practice room, brand new clubhouse for the players and the home team dugout, which when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted will allow fans to sit right next to the team.

“Two years ago when we were in the thick of the construction process, that season we probably went to at least 15 different ballparks. So it’s almost combining all the best features of the different ballparks,” said Millward.

There are thousands of seats at Atrium Health Ballpark, but opening day COVID-19 restrictions will only allow 30% capacity. Ballpark staff plan to have “pod-style seating” so families can sit together, but still be 6 feet away from other fans.

If sitting outside isn’t your style, you can check out the Kinetic Club Restaurant which has already opened to the public despite the pandemic delaying play. “It’s really challenged us creatively and really focus on the community,” said Millward.



The stadium in Downtown Kannapolis was part of a $100 million revitalization project. The area surrounding the ballpark has already seen growth including a new apartment complex, locally-owned restaurants and small businesses.



The first game at the new ballpark for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will be Tuesday, May 4. You can find more information on the team website.