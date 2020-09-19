COVID-19 outbreak linked to Kannapolis brewery, Cabarrus Health Alliance says

Officials with the Cabarrus Health Alliance say that eight patients who have contracted the coronavirus are all linked to the Old Armor Beer Company located in downtown Kannapolis.

Health officials are encouraging anyone who has been to the location over the last two weeks to monitor for symptoms or go get tested.

“The complicated thing about COVID-19 is that people may have no idea they are positive for days before any symptoms appear. With eight confirmed cases within a 14-day window that all identified attending the brewery, public health officials have the responsibility to make the community aware,” shared Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus County Public Health Director.

The brewery, which is owned and operated by combat veterans according to its website, says it is taking the necessary safety measures related to restaurant capacity, cleaning and disinfecting, requiring staff and patrons to wear masks, and table spacing to ensure social distancing.

