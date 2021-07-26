Banned downtown, a skateboarding park will be built in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s always been an official sport, but now it’s Olympic.

Skateboarding.

People in the city of Kannapolis said it’s time that the city started making a spot for the sport.

They say you’re never too old to learn something new.

“I love it, it’s great,” said Jennifer Bruce. She’s proving that old adage to be true by picking up a new sport.

“I was just walking along with them and I was like you know what, this looks cool,” said Jennifer. “Why don’t I try to skateboard at 39 years old?”

Her daughter Savannah is teaching her how to skate.

“I was so excited, whenever her board came in the mail, I was like, let’s go get it!” smiled Savannah.

But there’s only one problem. They live near Kannapolis and skateboarding isn’t allowed there.

“So, we really had nowhere to learn,” said Jennifer.

City officials just banned skating in downtown Kannapolis after dealing with skaters causing lots of damage to public parks and benches.

“That’s the struggle,” said Mike Legg, the city manager. “But we recognize the need, there’s no doubt about it.”

Mike has a solution, a skate park. He said the city has been working towards building one for the last year.

“We’re seeing it in the Olympics now. It’s a growing sport,” said Mike.

On Tuesday at 6 o’clock, the city is holding a public meeting for the new skate park. Mike said people are welcome to come to city hall and share their ideas about what the park should be. He said, by the time they’re done, it’ll likely be the only free, public one in the county.

Jennifer said, she can’t wait for the skatepark to be built.

“You’re in an environment where kids understand they’re learning and everyone’s aware someone is going to fall down,” said Jennifer.

She may not be the best skater yet, but she’s got one of the best teachers.