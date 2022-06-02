KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The owner of a home daycare and her nephew are dead in a shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning.

According to Kannapolis Police Department, officers responded to B&T Learning Center on the 200 block of James Street where they found 61-year-old Sharon Chambers and 46-year-old Benny Sloan, Jr. dead from their injuries.

No children were at the home when the incident occurred. Details about what led up to the shooting are not yet clear, but investigators say the incident was domestic-related.

If you have any information about this incident or others, you are urged to contact Kannapolis Police Department at (804) 920-4000.