RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died after a four-wheeler crash in Ramseur on Monday afternoon, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he was wearing a helmet and riding with family members.

Family members and detectives say the crash was an accident.

Air care landed in a field near Parks Crossroads Christian Church while the RCSO investigated.

This is a developing story.