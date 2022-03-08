RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died after a four-wheeler crash in Ramseur on Monday afternoon, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say he was wearing a helmet and riding with family members.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
Family members and detectives say the crash was an accident.
Air care landed in a field near Parks Crossroads Christian Church while the RCSO investigated.
This is a developing story.