Juvenile arrested for social media threat against NC high school

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police responded to a threat of violence posted on social media.
According to police, on Sunday around 1:00 p.m., High Point police received a call regarding a threat posted on social media that included a Google Map overview of High Point Central High School.
Officers identified a 16-year-old suspect and they were arrested for false report of mass violence on educational property.
