Juvenile arrested for social media threat against NC high school

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police responded to a threat of violence posted on social media.

According to police, on Sunday around 1:00 p.m., High Point police received a call regarding a threat posted on social media that included a Google Map overview of High Point Central High School.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Officers identified a 16-year-old suspect and they were arrested for false report of mass violence on educational property.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories