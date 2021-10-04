Juvenile arrested for social media threat against NC high school

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – It's back to the drawing board for Democrats in Washington this week. Last week their party failed to unite behind President Joe Biden's spending plans. Democratic lawmakers are now setting out another legislative deadline to get the bills passed. Republican lawmakers oppose helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling. Last week Republicans blocked Democrats' attempts to tackle the issue. The U.S. Department of the Treasury is set to run out of money on Oct. 18 President Biden is expected to talk Monday morning on the importance of raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap.