HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It shouldn’t be surprising that Kevin Dirk has such a sunny disposition. Outside his home, below the American flag, there’s a banner with a smiley face on display.

“Whatever we’ve got to do to beat this, I’m all about it,” says Dirk, who has ALS.

For some, that’s a death sentence, but his defiant demeanor says otherwise.

“You can hit me with a two-by-four and I’m not going to be depressed,” Dirk told Queen City News.

So, he didn’t flinch when a doctor hit him over the head with a grim diagnosis.

“First, they said two to five weeks,” Dirk said of his initial life expectancy. “And at first I think he made a Freudian mistake…it should be two to five YEARS. That night my daughter, my son-in-law, and my wife… they’re all crying at the table here and I was like, “Wrong answer, I’ve got a game plan.”

Eighteen months later, he’s still standing.

“Like I’ll start the morning off like this, do 15 each side,” he says, demonstrating his many stretching exercises.

His game plan against ALS is to avoid wallowing in self-pity. Kevin devotes his days to an exercise regimen designed to extend his life.

“A body in motion stays in motion,” he explains. “And when most people get diagnosed, they tend to slow down, and it gets in their head. Well, I don’t let it get in my head. Every day it’s like, ‘Nope, I’ve got to keep moving forward.’”









At 64, he is motivated to squeeze every ounce out of life. Dirk fights for more time with his family, including grandkids Max and Benny. When they grow older, Kevin wants them to have lots of fond memories of their grandfather.

“Very positive, encouraged anything and everything whether it was reading, Spanish, flying kites,” he said.

Fueled by that positivity, Kevin led a team at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Raleigh. His squad stood out in orange T-shirts at the event and the team raised more than 10 thousand dollars for the cause.

A few times a week, he works with in-home caregiver Lynne Stinson of the Joe Martin ALS Foundation. The non-profit provides the services for free. Stinson helps Kevin with a range of motion exercises and is in awe of Dirk’s determination.

“I find that most people that are dealing with this diagnosis are extremely determined,” says Stinson. “Most of them don’t want to give up, they fight — they are fighters.”

“It attacks your feet, it attacks your mouth, it attacks your arms…it attacks everything,” said Dirk. “So, the more you’re stretching, the more you’re doing things, you’re not letting the disease beat you.”

His battle with ALS was the emotional elephant in the room at his retirement party last month. Dirk spent more than 30 years in the construction business.

“You can tell it’s real when people are crying and sitting there hugging you and saying they were so glad that they met me,” he said of the outpouring.

Dirk may be retired, but each day he puts in the work.

“I’ve got a crazy attitude, I’m here to beat this. You’re not going to meet anybody that’s more determined to do things to make this happen,” he says.

“He is not daunted by this; he is determined to live his life to the fullest,” Stinson stressed.

That’s become his full-time job.

“My whole life I’ve always been the underdog, and I’ve had to fight my whole life. I’m here, just another fight, another day in Kev’s life,” said Dirk.

Most of us don’t have to fight for each day.

Spend some time with Dirk and you’ll come away with a powerful perspective and perhaps a smile as big as the flag-waving outside his house.

“I don’t slow down for nothing,” says Dirk.