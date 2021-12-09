‘It’s never going to be the same,’ says mom of NC teen hit and killed while walking near road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Funeral services are set for Thursday for a Rolesville teen who died last week while investigators said she was walking along the side of the road.

Ahead of the services, Wednesday night, the victim’s mother told CBS 17 it’s still hard to come to terms with the loss of her 17-year-old daughter.

Ashlee Llagostera, a junior at Rolesville High School, died last Friday after state troopers said a pickup truck hit and killed her as she walked along U.S. 401 in Wake County, near Rolesville.

“When you lose one (child), you lose everything,” said Llagostera’s mother, Suzanne de Alfaraz.

Investigators said the driver, Wendel Rameriz-Silva, 27, did not stop at the scene, and was under the influence. The Raleigh man facing several charges.

Wednesday night, family, friends and community members showed up to Llagostera’s visitation in Raleigh, a night before her funeral.

de Alfaraz described her daughter as an energetic teen who loved to sing and was considering future education at Wake Tech.

Friends echoed Llagostera’s love for signing when they gathered at a community vigil Sunday.

Recovering from such a tragic loss will be difficult for Llagostera’s family, they said.

“My life is never going to be the same,” de Alfaraz said. “It’s not a new life. It’s never going to be the same.”

When it comes to the suspect accused of hitting Llagostera and leaving the scene, de Alfaraz said, “Justice will prevail.”

But for now, her focus is on remembering her daughter.

“I’m thankful for the 17 years I had with her. I would have preferred her burying me,” she said. “But it didn’t work out that way.”