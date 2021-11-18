‘It’s beautiful!’: North Carolina resident captures video of extremely rare albino deer

The video above was sent to WNCN courtesy of Kelly Hammer

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Albino deer are very rare and one woman in North Durham was lucky enough to see one Thursday morning in the woods outside their home.

Kelly Hammer said she was in her kitchen around 7 a.m. when she looked outside and spotted several deer – one of which was all white.

Hammer said she didn’t have a good camera nearby so she grabbed her iPhone and tiptoed outside to capture some pictures and video. After going outside, the rest of the deer ran off, but the albino deer wasn’t in a hurry and “casually walked around for a few minutes,” she said.

Hammer described it as “absolutely beautiful” and said that while deer are a common sight in her neighborhood near the Eno River, seeing the albino deer was something she never expected.

“It is always great to see the fawns with their moms,” Hammer said. “I have always heard about albino deer and never thought I would get to see one — especially in my own backyard!”

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, albinism is exceedingly rare and may only be observed in one in every 30,000 deer.

While there are no restrictions on hunting albino deer in North Carolina, many hunters believe that anyone who kills a white deer will experience a long run of bad luck.

WNCN is not releasing the location where Hammer saw the deer in an effort to protect it from anyone who may want to try to hunt the animal.