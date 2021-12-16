‘It was definitely scary.’ NC wrestling coach has new outlook on life after he escapes car explosion

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro College wrestling head coach is thanking God he is alive after his car exploded in a car accident in Greensboro.

Kevin Birmingham said he was on the way to a wrestling tournament early Sunday morning when he saw a cat run into the street.

Birmingham said to avoid hitting the cat, he swerved, went off the road and hit a tree.

Birmingham said when the car came to a complete stop, he took off his seatbelt, crawled out of the car through the passenger side to get out.

He said after he escaped the crushed car, he followed a bystander’s advice and left, and two minutes the car exploded.

“I remember bits and pieces, but I remember kind of walking away and you know again being lucky that I’m here,” said Birmingham.

Birmingham thankfully escaped the fiery wreckage with minor cuts and bruises and 27 stitches on his arm.

He said the accident now gives him a new outlook on life and appreciation for all things big and small.

Birmingham said he wants people to learn to take life slow and easy, how love to the people around them before it is too late.

“Life’s bigger than just whatever going on with financial or work, school whatever it is just appreciate the little thing,” said Birmingham.

While on holiday vacation from the college, Birmingham said he is resting his body after the accident, enjoying his family, and catching up with friends and family back home in Jersey.