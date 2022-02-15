‘It just feels surreal’ NC State student says after police tell her she helped catch a ‘prolific felon’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State Police are crediting a student with a major assist in helping officers catch a man they call a “prolific felon.”

The series of events started over the weekend when Rachel Nye, a Ph.D. student, emerged from a half-hour in the lab only to find her backpack was gone — and apparently stolen.

Inside the backpack? Not just her wallet, and credit cards but also, her laptop containing critical research data from the past five years.

Suddenly, Nye found her pending graduation in flux.

“Without that (research) data, my graduation date was going to be significantly postponed,” she said. “So I was very upset.”

After speaking with N.C. State campus police, though, Nye noticed an alert on her phone. Her credit card had just been used at Burger King, just down the street.

So, she got in her car.

As she drove to the fast-food restaurant off Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh – about two minutes away – she got another alert: the credit card had just been swiped again, at a nearby convenience store.

She headed there.

No sign of the culprit, but the store provided her with surveillance video, and she was able to figure out what the suspect looked like.

So, Nye got back in her car.

She started to head back toward the Burger King, but then – there he was. Nye noticed the suspect from the surveillance video.

“I saw him walking on the side of the street as I drove past,” she said.

Wanting to oblige the orders of campus police to not confront the suspect, Nye called police but made sure to follow him – remaining about 50 yards behind the man, even as she had to get out of her car to follow him behind a strip mall as police were on the way.

“It didn’t feel too unsafe for me,” she said.

A short time later, police arrived at the scene and after questioning, arrested 40-year-old Benjamin Grayton Bollinger. The department described Bollinger as a “prolific felon” who was connected to three additional investigations.

Bollinger is now charged with felony larceny, felony breaking and entering, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. He’s being held in jail under a $10,000 bond.

Benjamin Grayton Bollinger (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

In a social media post Monday, N.C. State credited Nye, and N.C. State Police Officer Holsclaw for working together to solve the crime. Campus officials said Nye “went above and beyond” in assisting police.

For her part, Nye was pleased to get her credit cards back, to be sure. But she was even more relieved to get ahold of her laptop again – and with it, years of painstaking work.

Days later, it feels “surreal,” she told CBS 17’s Sean Cudahy.

“I can’t believe something like that could actually happen,” she said. “He probably just wanted the money, but to me, what he stole was so much more than that.”

“We thank Rachel and POFC Holsclaw for a job well done!” N.C. State police said on Facebook.

Bollinger is being held under a $10,000 bond.