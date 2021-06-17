‘It is felt by everybody in our agency’; NC officer’s 3-year-old child shot, killed; investigation underway

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — An Elon officer’s young child died of a gunshot wound in Guilford County, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Chief Kelly Blackwelder was on the scene and confirmed that Officer Orlando Maynard’s child was hurt Wednesday, and that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“I can’t fathom the heart break and the pain that they’re going through,” Chief Blackwelder said.

Around 7:35 a.m., Guilford County deputies, EMS and fire officials responded to the 700 block of Nellie Gray Place in Whitsett when they were told a child was shot.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later declared dead, the release says.

Maynard has been on the force for eight months, and prior to that he served in the military. He was not home at the time of the shooting.

“Orlando is an exemplary officer. He is serving the community well,” Chief Blackwelder said. “He’s a man of faith and is serving the Lord every day when he goes out and does his work. We’re hurting that they’re hurting, and it is felt by everybody in our agency right now.”

She told FOX8 that Elon PD is a small force, with only 23 officers, and she was on the scene to provide “support and comfort” for her officer and his family.

“No one deserves this…to know that their child is hurt, and we just ask for people in the community to come together and see that we’re one of you,” Chief Blackwelder said. “We cry. We hurt. We bleed, and we’re just asking for the support for your law enforcement family. We need it, and he needs it.”

The investigation is ongoing by Guilford County sheriff’s deputies.

Chief Blackwelder told FOX8 that the Elon Police Department plans to conduct an internal investigation to make sure all policies were followed.