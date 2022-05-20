RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Princeton, N.C. man said he used his daughters’ and granddaughters’ ages to win $402,887 from the NC Lottery.

Joseph Eonta, 69, said he purchased this $1 Cash 5 ticket from Princeton Food Mart on Dr. Donnie H. Jones Boulevard for Wednesday’s drawing.

“I looked and I said ‘daggum that looks like it might be the number,’” Eonta said.

Eonta said he chose the winning numbers based on his daughters’ and granddaughters’ ages.

“I had to look about 20 times,” Eonta said. “It floored me.”

He collected his winnings Thursday and took home $286,091 after required state and federal tax withholdings. He said he will pay some bills and possibly buy a new car with the money.

Friday’s jackpot is $110,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.