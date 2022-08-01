STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harmony man was hit and killed by a yard truck Friday evening at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant in Iredell County, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The deadly accident happened at 7:45 p.m. Friday. July 29, at a processing plant off Sheffield Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Highway Patrol said a terminal tractor-trailer, also known as a yard truck, was backing toward an unloading bay and collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Jason Wayne Bare, 43, of Harmony, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both the terminal tractor operator and the pedestrian worked at the plant, troopers said.

No word if any charges will be filed in this case.