Woman charged with threatening, sharing illicit photos on social media, Iredell Sheriff says

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who shared illicit images of another woman on social media after making a threat to do so has been arrested, Iredell County officials said on Monday.

Officials responded to a harassment report on March 29 where a victim reported Statesville resident Anna Money, 26, who made threats of posting illicit images of the woman on social media.

The victim discovered the images were posted on social media and a further investigation ensued. Witnesses were spoken to and evidence revealed Money as the suspect. She was arrested on Saturday and given a secured $5,000 bond.

It is unclear at this time what the relationship is between the two. Money faces multiple charges including felony disclosure of private images.

Money has a criminal history including resisting an officer, simple assault, and driving after consuming under the age of 21.

This remains an active investigation.