WANTED: Hiddenite home burglary suspect tried to pry open door

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect who pried open a door to a home in northern Iredell County in an attempted robbery is being sought, officials said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a home burglary along Hill Farm Road in Hiddenite in the early hours on Tuesday morning.

An initial investigation showed a male suspect pried open a door to a crawl space in the home and then attempted to enter the residence through the garage door. A resident of the home called 911 and the suspect fled, the police report indicated.

CSI was among the departments that responded and processed the scene for evidence. Deputies patrolled the area but attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3100.