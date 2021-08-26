Walmart chooses Iredell County for new distribution center, to create 500 jobs

This June 24, 2021 photo shows a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. Walmart is raising its annual outlook for a key sales metric after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts’ projections. The results, announced Tuesday, Aug. 17, underscore how Bentonville, Arkansas-based continues to retain its customers and keep sales humming as shoppers start to go back to almost normalcy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TROUTMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Walmart plans to build a new distribution center in Iredell County that could bring more than 500 jobs to the area, the business giant announced Thursday.

Walmart said the new facility will be a “high-velocity fulfillment center” and will support the company’s eCommerce business.

“As online shopping continues to become the norm, our customers rely on Walmart eCommerce to bring them everyday necessities ordered online in a quick, efficient manner, right to their doorstep,” said Jennifer Hritz, senior director of fulfillment, Walmart eCommerce. “These specialized high-velocity fulfillment centers are critical to ensuring that our customers have what they need, when they need it. In order to do that it’s critical that we continue to expand our supply chain network and build a talent pipeline that will support those customers for years to come.”

Troutman Mayor Teross Young said the facility will be a huge win for the town.

“We are so excited for the DC to be in our town and the economic opportunities and future growth in this area that is sure to stem from having Walmart’s high-velocity fulfillment center in our community,” Young said.

Walmart said the center should bring more than 500 jobs to the region. Wages for full-time hourly associates typically start at $17.25, the company added.

Walmart will look to fill positions for freight handlers, environmental health and safety, power equipment operator, administration and clerical, maintenance technicians and other specialized roles.

