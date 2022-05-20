MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student brought Delta 9 THC gummies to a middle school in Mooresville where several students then ate them, prompting the paramedics to be called.

The incident happened Thursday, May 19, at Lakeshore Middle School, Iredell-Statesville Schools confirmed.

“Several students made the choice to consume this substance requiring the school to call the paramedics,” Iredell-Statesville Schools said in a statement to Queen City news. “We ask our parents to talk with their children about the dangers of taking substances from other people and continue to remind students not to share food or snacks, especially if they are uncertain of the item.”

THC Delta 9 gummies are an illegal substance that, even though look like harmless candy, are a very dangerous substance, school authorities said.

“Students who bring illegal substances to school, and those who ingest or use items like this at school face criminal charges and suspension or expulsion from school,” Iredell-Statesville Schools said.