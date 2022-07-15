STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man is dead after police said a vehicle struck him and then slammed into a nearby house. Police said Carl Russell Daye, 62, was discovered under the porch.

The incident happened at 2:20 a.m. Friday, July 15, near the intersection of 5th Street and Raleigh Avenue.

Statesville Police said as officers arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle that had struck the side of a home along 5th Street. Officers found Daye under the porch of the home.

Authorities said Daye had died from his injuries prior to officers’ arrival.

The vehicle involved was a 2008 Nissan Altima that was driven by Robert Lee White, 64, of Statesville.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that White was traveling west on Raleigh Ave. near the intersection of 5th Street when the car left the road and hit Daye who was walking on or near the road.

Officers had observed Daye walking along 5th Street earlier in the night before the collision.

White was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Statesville Police Department is currently investigating this fatal crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.