Troutman teen burglar busted after stealing laptops, and a hat

Troutman
Posted: / Updated:

Iredell Sheriff

Officers responded to calls regarding a robbery around 5 a.m. last Thursday near East Tattersville Drive in Troutman. Officers discovered that Colton Wright, a 19-year-old from West Virginia, had stolen multiple laptops, a hat, and a wallet from two victims.

Detectives were able to locate Wright s short time later and take him into custody. All of the stolen items, about $6,500 worth of property, were recovered.

Wright faces multiple charges including breaking and entering.

