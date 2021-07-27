Suspended Troutman Middle School teacher charged with sex exploitation of a minor

Troutman
Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

2021 PANTHER'S TRAINING CAMP
July 28 2021 05:00 am

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspended Troutman Middle School teacher is facing charges of sexual exploitation involving a minor, school district leaders announced on Tuesday.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The Mooresville Police Department began investigating Mooresville resident Kyle McKay regarding an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Detectives learned McKay had been a teacher at Troutman Middle School. The minor was not a student within the Iredell-Statesville School District.

Following an investigation, McKay was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently on suspension, with pay, pending the investigation.

McKay has been employed at the school since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories