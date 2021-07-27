Suspended Troutman Middle School teacher charged with sex exploitation of a minor

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspended Troutman Middle School teacher is facing charges of sexual exploitation involving a minor, school district leaders announced on Tuesday.

The Mooresville Police Department began investigating Mooresville resident Kyle McKay regarding an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Detectives learned McKay had been a teacher at Troutman Middle School. The minor was not a student within the Iredell-Statesville School District.

Following an investigation, McKay was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently on suspension, with pay, pending the investigation.

McKay has been employed at the school since 2015.