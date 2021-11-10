Statesville man charged with stealing a safe from his employer

Troutman

by: Walter Hermann

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man has been charged with stealing a safe from his employer, the Iredell sheriff said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a robbery at a business in Troutman, Builders First Source, Monday on Flower House Loop. An initial investigation revealed the suspect was an employee and, while working in the warehouse, took a golf cart and removed a safe.

Detectives identified Statesville resident William Pennell IV, 30, as the suspect and was arrested after being questioned and a search of his residence.

He faces multiple charges including felony larceny by an employee and breaking and entering.

Pennell has a criminal history that includes drug-related charges, driving charges, and breaking and entering.

