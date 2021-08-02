One of the victims in the ‘suspicious’ Troutman house fire is identified

TROUTMAN, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One of the victims in a house fire that was ruled suspicious last week in Troutman has been identified, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Fox 46.

Jon Cook has been positively identified as the father of the family who was killed. The other two victims have not yet been identified.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding a fire at a Troutman home around 9 p.m. last Tuesday near 100 Loram Drive. Two bodies were initially found inside the home and a third was found overnight in the rubble.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, some sort of domestic situation occurred between the family, prompting an adult son to leave the house and go to his grandmother’s and call 911, deputies said.

“This is a two-part investigation, the cause and origin of the fire together with a death investigation,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. “Evidence has been collected associated with the case.”

Both the house fire and deaths are being treated as suspicious, the ICSO said. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the identity of the victims and cause of death.