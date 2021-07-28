Two die in ‘suspicious’ house fire, Troutman investigators say

TROUTMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people have been found dead inside a burned Troutman home, authorities confirmed to FOX 46 on Wednesday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is calling the two deaths suspicious at this time.

The deadly blaze happened around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at a two-story residence located in the 100 block of Loram Drive. At least two bodies have been found inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Deadly fire in Troutman currently under investigation. Fire happened last night, and two are confirmed dead. We’re on scene getting more info. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/TpTZJRiNFy — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) July 28, 2021

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, some sort of domestic situation occurred between the family, prompting an adult son to leave the house and go to his grandmother’s and call 911, deputies said.

Based on interviews and initial information received, the sheriff’s office said at least three people were last known to be inside the house during the time the fire broke out.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two bodies have been located inside the home, and investigators remain at the scene. A ‘search’ of the fire scene is still active and expected to continue for many hours, the ICSO said.

The cause of death or identities have not been determined nor has the cause of the fire at this point.

“This is a two-part investigation, the cause and origin of the fire together with a death investigation,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. “Evidence has been collected associated with the case.”

Both the house fire and deaths are being treated as suspicious, the ICSO said. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the identity of the victims and cause of death.

