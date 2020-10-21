Suspect tied up 3 family members and stole car and credit cards, Iredell officials say

A Troutman man is in custody after tying up three family members and then stealing a car and credit cards, local officials said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a home invasion on Fern Hill Road in Troutman around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Three victims were found including two who were tied up, the police report indicated.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Troutman resident Chad Moore, 43, who is a family member of the victims.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Moore stole one of the victim’s cars and took all of their credit cars and fled the scene. Fraudulent use was detected in Belmont and Charlotte and police were able to locate Moore’s vehicle but he refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Moore eventually pulled over and he was taken into custody.

Moore faces multiple charges including assault, theft, and kidnapping.

