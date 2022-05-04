MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued across the Queen City News viewing area including in Mooresville where multiple trees fell onto homes.

Mooresville Fire reports multiple areas with trees down and debris in the road.

“Please be careful in you’re driving around,” local emergency crews said.

A viewer also shared a video with QCN of hail coming down in the Mooresville area.

Watch for damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Better chances for strong storms will be east of the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Behind the front, skies will clear out overnight with just a few patchy clouds and lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and warm temps in the middle 80s. A late-day shower can’t be ruled out on Thursday, but most of the day will be dry.

A second storm will roll through the Carolinas Friday and Saturday causing more showers and storms to pop up at times. Stay weather aware over the next several days!

Tonight: Showers/storms early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 62

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine and warm. Hi: 85