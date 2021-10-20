Teacher shortage prompts Iredell Schools to increase substitute pay rate

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Iredell county School District is increasing the rate of pay for substitute teachers, leaders announced Wednesday.

Pay will be increased to $90 per day for non-certified substitutes and $110 per day for those that hold a current teaching license. The district is also adding permanent positions that will offer $107 per day and $130, if fully certified.

District leaders say they want to offer competitive wages for the remainder of the year and thanked parents and students who have remained patient and stayed the course.

The district also released the following statement.

Our country is experiencing a serious shortage of building-level employees in public schools. We are hopeful that citizens of Iredell County will realize that these positions are vital. We are eager to atrract and retain great employees to become part of our school families.