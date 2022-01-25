Suspected drug-impaired driver on I-77 slams into Iredell Co. sheriff patrol car

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs on I-77 crashed into a sheriff’s patrol car Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 9:30 p.m. Monday on I-77 near Tomlin Mill Road.

An initial investigation revealed that 33-year-old Harmont resident Charles Stanley was speeding and lost control, crashing into an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. Stanley suffered minor injuries and was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving while impaired.

Drug impairment is suspected and toxicology results are pending, according to the sheriff’s report.

The vehicle struck the passenger side of the patrol car, according to the report. Deputy Philip Henshaw was injured and transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville to be treated.