Stony Point man arrested, faces charges for soliciting a minor

STONY POINT, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Stony Point man was arrested and is facing charges for solicitation of a minor, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Crime evidence was discovered regarding 32-year-old Stony Point resident Cameron Faxon while a detective was investigating another sexual assault case involving another man, William Byard.

Based on the evidence warrants were issued for Faxon. He was arrested last week and faces multiple charges including solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Byard had already been arrested and also faces multiple charges including kidnapping and human trafficking.

Faxon’s being held on a $100,000 secured bond.